The Cohen Probe Is a Big Story, but Not the Biggest

A Measured View of the Cohen Probe
Michael Cohen can’t spill all the beans on Trump if he doesn’t know all the beans—but there are two people who can.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg talks to Tim O’Brien, executive editor of Bloomberg View, to catch up on the latest developments in the Michael Cohen story and why it may not be all the media is suggesting. Plus, what are the two names we should be looking for as the investigation into the Trump Organization moves forward?
Steve Waltien and Asher Perlman improvised today’s sketch in our Brooklyn studio.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.