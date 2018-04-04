Sinclair’s PR Campaign Is Extremely Dangerous to Our Democracy

Sinclair’s Local News Propaganda Bomb
How the kind of news organization typically found in undemocratic countries is trying to gain power in America.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg talks to Erik Wemple of the Washington Post about Sinclair Broadcasting, Trump’s recent attacks on the press, and the decline of local news.
