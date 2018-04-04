 Sinclair’s propaganda and Trump’s attacks on the press.

Sinclair’s PR Campaign Is Extremely Dangerous to Our Democracy

Sinclair’s PR Campaign Is Extremely Dangerous to Our Democracy

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
April 4 2018 2:28 PM

Sinclair’s Local News Propaganda Bomb

How the kind of news organization typically found in undemocratic countries is trying to gain power in America.

160316_podcast_trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Jacob Weisberg talks to Erik Wemple of the Washington Post about Sinclair Broadcasting, Trump’s recent attacks on the press, and the decline of local news.

Advertisement

Don’t forget to vote for Trumpcast to win a Webby!

And come check out Slow Burn Live in New York City!

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on Apple Podcasts: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.