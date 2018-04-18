 Scott Pruitt adds to the swamp.

The Never-Ending Scandals of Scott Pruitt

April 18 2018 3:37 PM

Pruitt and a Pardon

How is Scott Pruitt still running the EPA?

Jamelle Bouie talks to Mother Jones’ Rebecca Leber about the “liberties” Scott Pruitt is taking as a public official and how it’s affecting the Environmental Protection Agency as a whole.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.