The Never-Ending Scandals of Scott Pruitt

Pruitt and a Pardon
How is Scott Pruitt still running the EPA?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jamelle Bouie talks to Mother Jones’ Rebecca Leber about the “liberties” Scott Pruitt is taking as a public official and how it’s affecting the Environmental Protection Agency as a whole.
Trumpcast will be live in Brooklyn on May 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on Apple Podcasts: Trumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.