 Reviewing Comey’s new book and latest memos.

A Review of A Higher Loyalty

A Review of A Higher Loyalty

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
April 20 2018 5:03 PM

The Book and Memos of James Comey

In his new book, you find James Comey the writer, the truth teller, and the fallible human being.

160316_PODCAST_Trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Jacob Weisberg and Virginia Heffernan discuss James Comey’s new book, A Higher Loyalty, and the recent batch of Comey memos that leaked on Thursday evening.

Advertisement

Be sure to buy tickets to our live show on May 30 in Brooklyn, New York!

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on Apple Podcasts: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.

Jacob Weisberg is chairman and editor-in-chief of The Slate Group and author of The Bush Tragedy. Follow him on Twitter.