Two Young Thirtysomethings Trying to Reform the Middle East

The MBS-JK Connection Takes on the Middle East
The Trump administration is in way over its head in Mideast politics. This is how disasters happen.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg talks to Dexter Filkins of the New Yorker about the young thirtysomethings trying to reform the Middle East—Jared Kushner and Mohammed bin Salman. How did they forge this relationship? What does Saudi Arabia want in the region, and how is the White House emboldening them?
Did you like today’s show? If so, show your support by voting for us for a Webby!
And don’t forget to catch Slate’s Slow Burn Live in NYC on April 19.
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on Apple Podcasts: Trumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.