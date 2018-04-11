Michael Cohen Is More Than Just a Fixer

Raiding Trump’s Personal Attorney and Fixer
Michael Cohen’s work for the Trump Organization has a long, sketchy history—will that now be a subject of the investigation?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg talks to former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa and the New Yorker’s Adam Davidson about the raid on Michael Cohen’s office and why Michael Cohen is much more than just Trump’s personal lawyer.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.