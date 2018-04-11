 Michael Cohen could blow the doors off the Mueller investigation.

Michael Cohen Is More Than Just a Fixer

Michael Cohen Is More Than Just a Fixer

April 11 2018 5:12 PM

Raiding Trump’s Personal Attorney and Fixer

Michael Cohen’s work for the Trump Organization has a long, sketchy history—will that now be a subject of the investigation?

160316_podcast_trumpillo

Jacob Weisberg talks to former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa and the New Yorker’s Adam Davidson about the raid on Michael Cohen’s office and why Michael Cohen is much more than just Trump’s personal lawyer.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.