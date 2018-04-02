The Many Ethical Problems Plaguing Jared Kushner

All That Kushner Money
The president’s son-in-law still has a significant interest in Kushner Companies, and it’s causing all sorts of ethical problems.
Virginia Heffernan talks to Jesse Drucker of the New York Times about the money coming into Kushner Cos.’ hands—which Jared continues to have a significant stake in—from both foreign and domestic partners.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.