 Ethically questionable money coming into Kushner Companies.

The Many Ethical Problems Plaguing Jared Kushner

The Many Ethical Problems Plaguing Jared Kushner

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
April 2 2018 1:26 PM

All That Kushner Money

The president’s son-in-law still has a significant interest in Kushner Companies, and it’s causing all sorts of ethical problems.

160316_podcast_trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to Jesse Drucker of the New York Times about the money coming into Kushner Cos.’ hands—which Jared continues to have a significant stake in—from both foreign and domestic partners.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Advertisement

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on Apple Podcasts: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.