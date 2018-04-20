 A closer look at La Cosa Trumpa.

The Prosecution of the Trump Syndicate

April 20 2018 2:34 PM

How the Southern District of New York Flips Made Men

What can the prosecution of organized crime units tell us about the investigations surrounding Donald Trump?

Virginia Heffernan talks to Mimi Rocah, a former assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, about her start at the department in the early 2000s, working alongside Jim Comey, and what her prosecutions of organized crime units for the SDNY can tell us about the Michael Cohen case.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.