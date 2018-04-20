The Prosecution of the Trump Syndicate

How the Southern District of New York Flips Made Men
What can the prosecution of organized crime units tell us about the investigations surrounding Donald Trump?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan talks to Mimi Rocah, a former assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, about her start at the department in the early 2000s, working alongside Jim Comey, and what her prosecutions of organized crime units for the SDNY can tell us about the Michael Cohen case.
Be sure to buy tickets to our live show on May 30 in Brooklyn, New York!
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on Apple Podcasts: Trumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.