 Why Rex Tillerson never fit in with Donald Trump.

How Will History Remember Rex Tillerson?

March 13 2018 7:39 PM

Rex Tillerson’s Long Goodbye

Was the firing personal, or was it politics? More than likely it was a little of both.

Jacob Weisberg talks to Politico’s Susan Glasser about the firing of Rex Tillerson and what (if anything) we can expect from the incoming secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.

