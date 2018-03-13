How Will History Remember Rex Tillerson?

Rex Tillerson’s Long Goodbye
Was the firing personal, or was it politics? More than likely it was a little of both.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg talks to Politico’s Susan Glasser about the firing of Rex Tillerson and what (if anything) we can expect from the incoming secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.
Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Your Slate Plus podcast link
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Advertisement
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on Apple Podcasts: Trumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.