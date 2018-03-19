 White House chief of staff John Kelly makes Trump more Trumpy.

All Trump’s Chiefs of Staff Are Doomed From the Start

March 19 2018 1:49 PM

John Kelly’s Power and Failure

Why Trump’s chief of staff has failed even by his own narrow definition of the job.

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Jacob Weisberg talks to Chris Whipple, author of The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency, about what it takes to be a successful chief of staff, how John Kelly reinforces Trump’s partisan instincts, and why he has failed even by his own narrow definition of the job. Plus, an incredible coincidence in the Seychelles.

Our sketch was improvised by Steve Waltien and Asher Perlman of The Opposition With Jordan Klepper.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.