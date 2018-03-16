Getting Closer to the Full Story Behind the Trump–Russia Scandal

Rating the Trump–Russia Angles
What are we to make of all the breadcrumbs around the Russia investigation?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg chats with Michael Isikoff and David Corn, authors of Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump. They discuss why Trump continues to show deference toward the Kremlin, explain his history with Russia, and rate the Trump–Russia angles up to this point.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.