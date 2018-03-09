 Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump, and NDAs.

The Stormy Daniels Story Has Legs Once Again

March 9 2018 5:45 PM

Stormy Sues, Sanders Slips, and Cohen Tries Another Fix

If Trump didn’t sign the Stormy Daniels agreement, is it still enforceable?

Jacob Weisberg talks to the Washington Post’s Beth Reinhard about the Stormy Daniels lawsuit and Michael Cohen’s restraining order.

