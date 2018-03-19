 PutinCon and the West’s war with the Kremlin.

Putin’s Dark Message to Russian Dissenters

March 19 2018 11:33 AM

The PutinCon Files

What message is Vladimir Putin sending to the West with the nerve-agent attacks on Russians in the U.K.?

Virginia Heffernan is joined by the Guardian’s Luke Harding and Bill Browder, the head of the Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign, to discuss Vladimir Putin, his actions in the United Kingdom, and the message he’s sending to the Western world.

This show was recorded from PutinCon in New York City on Friday, March 16.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.