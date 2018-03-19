Putin’s Dark Message to Russian Dissenters

The PutinCon Files
What message is Vladimir Putin sending to the West with the nerve-agent attacks on Russians in the U.K.?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan is joined by the Guardian’s Luke Harding and Bill Browder, the head of the Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign, to discuss Vladimir Putin, his actions in the United Kingdom, and the message he’s sending to the Western world.
This show was recorded from PutinCon in New York City on Friday, March 16.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.