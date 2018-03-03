 Paul Manafort, Robert Mueller, and the oligarchs.

The Case Against Mueller Flipping Manafort

March 3 2018 6:00 AM

Getting Whole

The FBI’s pre-election investigation of Paul Manafort came up short, but it gave Mueller plenty of ammo.

160316_podcast_trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to BuzzFeed’s Anthony Cormier about the FBI investigation that nearly had Paul Manafort before the Trump campaign, the result of that probe, and why Cormier doesn’t think Manafort will flip. Then they try to make sense of the Nastia Rybka story, which may entangle both Manafort and Trump.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

