The Case Against Mueller Flipping Manafort

Getting Whole
The FBI’s pre-election investigation of Paul Manafort came up short, but it gave Mueller plenty of ammo.
Virginia Heffernan talks to BuzzFeed’s Anthony Cormier about the FBI investigation that nearly had Paul Manafort before the Trump campaign, the result of that probe, and why Cormier doesn’t think Manafort will flip. Then they try to make sense of the Nastia Rybka story, which may entangle both Manafort and Trump.
