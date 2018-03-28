The Stormy Scandal Takes Another Turn

Michael Cohen Must Be Kicking Himself
Trump’s personal lawyer is all tied up in the Stormy Daniels scandal, and it’s mostly of his own doing.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan talks to Vanity Fair’s Emily Jane Fox about Stormy Daniels’ 60 Minutes interview and how Michael Cohen’s role in the scandal could factor into the Mueller investigation.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.