 Michael Cohen and the Mueller investigation.

The Stormy Scandal Takes Another Turn

The Stormy Scandal Takes Another Turn

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
March 28 2018 9:31 AM

Michael Cohen Must Be Kicking Himself

Trump’s personal lawyer is all tied up in the Stormy Daniels scandal, and it’s mostly of his own doing.

160316_podcast_trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to Vanity Fair’s Emily Jane Fox about Stormy Daniels’ 60 Minutes interview and how Michael Cohen’s role in the scandal could factor into the Mueller investigation.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Advertisement

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on Apple Podcasts: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.