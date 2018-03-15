It’s Time to Stop Treating Ivanka Trump With Kid Gloves

The Ghost of the Mueller Investigation
Why does Ivanka Trump get a pass in spite of all the smoke around her finances and the Russia investigation?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan talks to journalist Hannah Seligson about Ivanka Trump. How has she been able to escape the eye of the Mueller investigation and the critical eye of the media for so long? What can be done about it?
Read Hannah’s latest work for the Intercept, “Ivanka Trump Backed Flynn and Manafort. She Discussed Firing Comey. How Has She Evaded Mueller’s Investigation?,” and at the Columbia Journalism Review, “The Queen of Spin.”
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on Apple Podcasts: Trumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.