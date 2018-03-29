 How we paved our own road to unfreedom.

Why Russia Is Attacking the American Psychosphere

March 29 2018 12:11 PM

Liberal Democracy’s Misplaced Faith in the Future

Putin took advantage of the belief that life will inevitably get better for all in a liberal democracy.

160316_podcast_trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Jacob Weisberg talks to Timothy Snyder, the author of The Road to Unfreedom: Russia, Europe, America. They discuss the shift from a politics of inevitability to a politics of eternity and what that means. Snyder also describes the ways in which Russia is attacking the American psychosphere and how modern oligarchies are using irrational, immeasurable forms of strength to gain power on the world stage.

The Road to Unfreedom will be published on April 3.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

 