Why Russia Is Attacking the American Psychosphere

Liberal Democracy’s Misplaced Faith in the Future
Putin took advantage of the belief that life will inevitably get better for all in a liberal democracy.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast
Jacob Weisberg talks to Timothy Snyder, the author of The Road to Unfreedom: Russia, Europe, America. They discuss the shift from a politics of inevitability to a politics of eternity and what that means. Snyder also describes the ways in which Russia is attacking the American psychosphere and how modern oligarchies are using irrational, immeasurable forms of strength to gain power on the world stage.
The Road to Unfreedom will be published on April 3.
