 H.R. McMaster was a hawk, but John Bolton is the mother of all hawks.

Trump’s Scariest Appointee Yet

March 23 2018 6:15 PM

Trump Is Finally Getting the Team He Wants

The president is getting ready to go to war with somebody, but who?

Jacob Weisberg chats with Slate columnist Fred Kaplan about the departure of H.R. McMaster and the arrival of John Bolton. Also, Harry Litman, a former U.S. attorney, joins us to talk about the latest shake-ups on Trump's legal team.

Plus, Steve Waltien and Asher Perlman meditate on Paul Manafort’s ankles.

