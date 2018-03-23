Trump’s Scariest Appointee Yet

Trump Is Finally Getting the Team He Wants
The president is getting ready to go to war with somebody, but who?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg chats with Slate columnist Fred Kaplan about the departure of H.R. McMaster and the arrival of John Bolton. Also, Harry Litman, a former U.S. attorney, joins us to talk about the latest shake-ups on Trump's legal team.
Plus, Steve Waltien and Asher Perlman meditate on Paul Manafort’s ankles.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.