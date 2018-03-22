Will Facebook Ever Figure It Out?

Who Trashed the Party?
How Cambridge Analytica leveraged Facebook to get inside the heads of millions of users.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan talks to the New Yorker’s Andrew Marantz about Cambridge Analytica and Facebook. They also discuss Andrew’s story on Reddit and meditate on free speech and how we navigate the internet.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.