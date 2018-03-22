 Facebook’s structural problems might never be solved.

Will Facebook Ever Figure It Out?

March 22 2018 11:23 AM

Who Trashed the Party?

How Cambridge Analytica leveraged Facebook to get inside the heads of millions of users.

160316_podcast_trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to the New Yorker’s Andrew Marantz about Cambridge Analytica and Facebook. They also discuss Andrew’s story on Reddit and meditate on free speech and how we navigate the internet.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

 

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.