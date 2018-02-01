An Impeachment Defense Lawyer Lays Out Potential Scenarios

What If We Never See the Mueller Report?
An impeachment defense lawyer takes a deeper look at the cat-and-mouse game between Trump and Mueller.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan talks to Ross Garber, a defense lawyer who has represented three Republican governors during impeachment proceedings, about how Trump’s lawyers might be thinking about defending their client.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.