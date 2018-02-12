 The Republican Party can’t shed Donald Trump’s reckless rhetoric.

The Lasting Impact of Trump’s Rhetoric

Feb. 12 2018 2:49 PM

Will the Republican Party ever be able to rid itself of Trump’s hateful speech?

160316_podcast_trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Jamelle Bouie talks to Jacob Levy, a professor of political theory at McGill University, about his essay “The Weight of the Words,” and why we can’t simply ignore Donald Trump’s political rhetoric.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.