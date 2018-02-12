The Lasting Impact of Trump’s Rhetoric

The Effects of Reckless Rhetoric
Will the Republican Party ever be able to rid itself of Trump’s hateful speech?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jamelle Bouie talks to Jacob Levy, a professor of political theory at McGill University, about his essay “The Weight of the Words,” and why we can’t simply ignore Donald Trump’s political rhetoric.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.