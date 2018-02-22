How Student Protest Can Change a Country

High School Revolutionaries Are Changing the Gun Debate
The students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are showing that neither Trump nor the NRA are politically untouchable.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Dahlia Lithwick talks to Adam Winkler, author of Gunfight: The Battle Over the Right to Bear Arms in America, about the current state of the gun debate. Plus, Mary Beth Tinker, of Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, joins us for an inspiring message on student free speech.
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on Apple Podcasts: Trumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.