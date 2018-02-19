How Did Russia Screw With the 2016 Election? In So Many Ways.

Project Lakhta and Russia’s Plan to Screw With America
A new set of indictments from the special counsel’s office lay out how Russia meddled in the 2016 election.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg talks to Just Security’s Kate Brannen about Friday’s round of Mueller indictments.
