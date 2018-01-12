 Trump talked about “shithole” countries. Why aren’t Republicans calling him on it?

Where Does Trump Fall on the Dictator Spectrum?

Jan. 12 2018 7:10 PM

A Dangerous, Bumbling, Racist Idiot

You don’t have to be effective to be destructive.

160316_podcast_trumpillo

Jacob Weisberg talks to Brian Klaas, author of The Despot’s Apprentice, about Trump’s dictatorial tendencies and why Republicans are still refusing to call out the president after he referred to “shithole” countries on Thursday.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.