 Trump’s Trip to Davos.

In Davos, Donald Trump Finally Got What He’s Always Wanted

Jan. 26 2018 1:11 PM

The Davos Man

At the World Economic Forum, a bunch of the world’s elites laid it on thick for Trump and his administration.

Jacob Weisberg is joined by Ben Smith, BuzzFeed’s editor in chief, for a quick chat about Donald Trump’s address to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.