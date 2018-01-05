A Deeper Look at Obstruction

Obstructing and Burning
The White House started off its new year with a five-star dumpster fire.
Virginia Heffernan is joined by Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor, to discuss the recent revelations with regard to the president possibly obstructing justice. Plus, Asawin Suebsaeng, a politics reporter at the Daily Beast, joins us to discuss the Wolff story and his experience reporting on the White House.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.