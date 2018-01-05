 Trump’s fury, and the building blocks of obstruction.

A Deeper Look at Obstruction

A Deeper Look at Obstruction

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Jan. 5 2018 9:00 PM

Obstructing and Burning

The White House started off its new year with a five-star dumpster fire.

160316_podcast_trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download  Play in another tab

Advertisement

Virginia Heffernan is joined by Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor, to discuss the recent revelations with regard to the president possibly obstructing justice. Plus, Asawin Suebsaeng, a politics reporter at the Daily Beast, joins us to discuss the Wolff story and his experience reporting on the White House.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.