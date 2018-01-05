Kris Kobach’s Mission Is Very Much Alive

The Commission Is Dead, Not the Mission
How will the fight against voting rights continue after the disbanding of Trump’s voter-fraud commission?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jamelle Bouie talks to Ari Berman, a writer at Mother Jones and the author of Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America, about President Donald Trump’s now-disbanded voter-fraud commission and how the fight around voter suppression is still far from over.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.