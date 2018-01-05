 The end of Trump’s voter-fraud commission.

Kris Kobach’s Mission Is Very Much Alive

Kris Kobach’s Mission Is Very Much Alive

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Jan. 5 2018 10:56 AM

The Commission Is Dead, Not the Mission

How will the fight against voting rights continue after the disbanding of Trump’s voter-fraud commission?

160316_PODCAST_Trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download  Play in another tab

Advertisement

Jamelle Bouie talks to Ari Berman, a writer at Mother Jones and the author of Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America, about President Donald Trump’s now-disbanded voter-fraud commission and how the fight around voter suppression is still far from over.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.