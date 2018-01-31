The debts and desperation of Paul Manafort.

How Paul Manafort’s Life Unraveled
The tale of a man who sought wealth and power and ended up in Robert Mueller’s sights.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg talks to the Atlantic’s Franklin Foer about his most recent cover story on Paul Manafort and how the American hustler’s life fell apart in recent years.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.