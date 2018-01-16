 Stormy Daniels alleges she had an affair with Donald Trump.

Trump’s Attempt to Cover Up an Alleged Affair

Trump’s Attempt to Cover Up an Alleged Affair

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Jan. 16 2018 10:50 AM

Hush Money

Porn star Stormy Daniels alleges she had a yearlong affair with Donald Trump. What did she tell our host about it?

160316_PODCAST_Trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download  Play in another tab

Advertisement

Virginia Heffernan is joined by Jacob Weisberg to chat about the Stormy Daniels story, Jacob’s involvement in it, and how the episode is important in the context of the Steele dossier.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.

Jacob Weisberg is chairman and editor-in-chief of The Slate Group and author of The Bush Tragedy. Follow him on Twitter.