Trump’s Attempt to Cover Up an Alleged Affair

Hush Money
Porn star Stormy Daniels alleges she had a yearlong affair with Donald Trump. What did she tell our host about it?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Advertisement
Virginia Heffernan is joined by Jacob Weisberg to chat about the Stormy Daniels story, Jacob’s involvement in it, and how the episode is important in the context of the Steele dossier.
Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Your Slate Plus podcast link
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.