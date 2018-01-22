A Play-by-Play of Friday Night’s Failed Senate Vote

The Shutdown Vote
There was hope that a short-term deal could be reached Friday night, but neither side blinked and the government shut down.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Advertisement
Producer Jayson De Leon talks to Slate’s Jim Newell about the run-up to the government shutdown. Then, how did the shutdown vote unfold? We have a play-by-play of sorts.
Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Your Slate Plus podcast link
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.