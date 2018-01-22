 How the Senate came to vote to shut down the government.

A Play-by-Play of Friday Night’s Failed Senate Vote

Jan. 22 2018 9:22 AM

The Shutdown Vote

There was hope that a short-term deal could be reached Friday night, but neither side blinked and the government shut down.

160316_podcast_trumpillo

Producer Jayson De Leon talks to Slate’s Jim Newell about the run-up to the government shutdown. Then, how did the shutdown vote unfold? We have a play-by-play of sorts.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.