Getting Into the Weeds of Trump’s Russia Scandal

Ten Hours of Dossier Testimony
If you like the White House reality show, read Fire and Fury. If you want to get into the weeds of the Russia scandal, read Glenn Simpson’s 312-page testimony.
Jacob Weisberg is joined by Virginia Heffernan to pore through the release of the transcript of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson’s interview with the Senate Judiciary Committee released by Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
