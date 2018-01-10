 Dossier testimony from Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS.

Getting Into the Weeds of Trump’s Russia Scandal

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Jan. 10 2018 6:33 PM

Ten Hours of Dossier Testimony

If you like the White House reality show, read Fire and Fury. If you want to get into the weeds of the Russia scandal, read Glenn Simpson’s 312-page testimony.

160316_PODCAST_Trumpillo

Jacob Weisberg is joined by Virginia Heffernan to pore through the release of the transcript of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson’s interview with the Senate Judiciary Committee released by Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.

Jacob Weisberg is chairman and editor-in-chief of The Slate Group and author of The Bush Tragedy. Follow him on Twitter.