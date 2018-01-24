 David Frum explains why Trump’s scandals are worse than Watergate.

The Trump–Russia Scandal Is Far Worse Than Watergate

Jan. 24 2018 10:55 AM

A Rot at the Core of the Republic

Trump’s corrupt administration is exactly what the Founding Fathers feared.

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to the Atlantic’s David Frum, author of the new book Trumpocracy, about the evangelical right’s justification for Trump, how the people around the president are holding up, and why Frum thinks that Trump’s Russia scandal is much more serious than Watergate.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

