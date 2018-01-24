The Trump–Russia Scandal Is Far Worse Than Watergate

A Rot at the Core of the Republic
Trump’s corrupt administration is exactly what the Founding Fathers feared.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan talks to the Atlantic’s David Frum, author of the new book Trumpocracy, about the evangelical right’s justification for Trump, how the people around the president are holding up, and why Frum thinks that Trump’s Russia scandal is much more serious than Watergate.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.