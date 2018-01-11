 DACA, immigration, and campaign promises.

What’s Next for DACA?

What’s Next for DACA?

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Jan. 11 2018 8:03 PM

The Immigration Fight Escalates

Will the White House bend on its campaign promises?

160316_PODCAST_Trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download  Play in another tab

Advertisement

Jamelle Bouie is joined by Vox’s Dara Lind to discuss the latest Capitol Hill developments on immigration.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.