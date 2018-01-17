 Beating Trumpism in 2018.

Trump’s a Racist and Always Has Been a Racist

Jan. 17 2018 1:03 PM

Racism, Party Politics, and #MeToo

Should the Democrats be running on impeaching the president?

Virginia Heffernan talks to the Los Angeles Times’ Jamil Smith about President Donald Trump’s racism, how the Democrats have fared over the past year, and what (if any) parallels they can find between the #MeToo movement and Trump’s lies.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.