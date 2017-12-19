 The economic impact of the GOP tax bill.

Rating the GOP Tax Bill

Dec. 19 2017 9:45 AM

The Tax Bill Cometh

Jacob Weisberg chats with economist Jason Furman about the impending GOP tax bill and its economic impact.

Podcast production by Veralyn Williams.