A Timeline of Trump’s Russia Scandal Defenses

Dec. 6 2017 10:18 AM

The Russia Strand Trump Fears Most

Is it the secret meetings? The dirty money? Or that rumored “pee tape”?

Jacob Weisberg talks to the Guardian's Luke Harding about his new book Collusion: How Russia Helped Donald Trump Win. Plus, our secretary of state issues yet another denial.

