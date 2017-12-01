Flynn Flips and the White House Deflects

Flynn Breaks. What’s Next?
Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, but it’s what was left out that’s striking.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Producer Jayson De Leon chats with Just Security’s deputy managing editor, Kate Brannen, about the latest news surrounding Michael Flynn’s plea deal and where things are heading.
Stay tuned to this feed for Virginia Heffernan’s conversation with TPM’s Josh Marshall.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.