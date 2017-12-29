 How Washington failed to handle Kremlin trolls.

How Washington Failed to Handle Kremlin Trolls

How Washington Failed to Handle Kremlin Trolls

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Dec. 29 2017 11:00 AM

The Truth Didn’t Set Us Free

How Washington failed to handle Kremlin trolls.

160316_PODCAST_Trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download Play in another tab

Advertisement

Virginia Heffernan chats with Ellen Nakashima, national security reporter for the Washington Post, about how Washington failed to handle Kremlin trolls.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Veralyn Williams

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.