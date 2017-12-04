 Flynn’s plea panics the defense.

The President’s Panicked Defense

The President’s Panicked Defense

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Dec. 4 2017 8:00 PM

A Desperate Defense Knows No Bounds

How do you mount a defense for a president who admitted to obstructing justice on prime-time television?

160316_podcast_trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download Play in another tab

Advertisement

Virginia Heffernan is joined by Jeffrey Toobin, a senior legal analyst for CNN and staff writer at the New Yorker, to talk about Trump’s legal defense in light of the latest news regarding Michael Flynn.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate‘s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.