The President’s Panicked Defense

A Desperate Defense Knows No Bounds
How do you mount a defense for a president who admitted to obstructing justice on prime-time television?
Virginia Heffernan is joined by Jeffrey Toobin, a senior legal analyst for CNN and staff writer at the New Yorker, to talk about Trump’s legal defense in light of the latest news regarding Michael Flynn.
