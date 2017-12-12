Corrections Are Not Lies, They’re Corrections

Yet Another Round of Attacks on the Press
Trump’s latest barrage against the news media is deeply concerning.
Jacob Weisberg chats with the Washington Post’s Erik Wemple about President Donald Trump’s most recent round of attacks on the press and about recent reporting errors regarding the Russia investigation.
