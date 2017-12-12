 Donald Trump’s attacks on the press.

Corrections Are Not Lies, They’re Corrections

Dec. 12 2017 5:39 PM

Yet Another Round of Attacks on the Press

Trump’s latest barrage against the news media is deeply concerning.



Jacob Weisberg chats with the Washington Post’s Erik Wemple about President Donald Trump’s most recent round of attacks on the press and about recent reporting errors regarding the Russia investigation.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.