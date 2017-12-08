Will Roy Moore End Up in the Senate After All?

Trump’s Endorsement and Alabama’s Senate Race
The Republicans have come around on Roy Moore. Will it be enough to get him elected?
Jamelle Bouie talks to Geoffrey Skelley, associate editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, about the upcoming Alabama Senate race.
