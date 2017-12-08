 Analysis of the Alabama Senate race.

Will Roy Moore End Up in the Senate After All?

Will Roy Moore End Up in the Senate After All?

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Dec. 8 2017 2:01 PM

Trump’s Endorsement and Alabama’s Senate Race

The Republicans have come around on Roy Moore. Will it be enough to get him elected?

160316_podcast_trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download Play in another tab

Advertisement

Jamelle Bouie talks to Geoffrey Skelley, associate editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, about the upcoming Alabama Senate race.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.