Paying for Boris Yeltsin’s Mistake

A Long, Slow Revenge
How Vladimir Putin came to power, and why he wants to wreak havoc on the United States.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Josh King jumps in for a weekday edition of Trumpcast to chat about the PBS Frontline documentary Putin’s Revenge with its producer-reporter Jim Gilmore. Did Boris Yeltsin regret handing over the reins to Vladimir Putin? Why does Putin have it out for America? All that and more on today’s show.
Catch Part 2 of Putin’s Revenge on Wednesday at 10 p.m. EDT on PBS.
