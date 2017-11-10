 Tom Perriello, Virginia, and the future of the Democratic Party.

The Limits of Trumpism

Nov. 10 2017 3:47 PM

The People vs. Trump: Year One, Live With Tom Perriello

The Democrats finally had a good election night. What does that mean for the party’s future?

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Jamelle Bouie is joined by former Virginia Congressman Tom Perriello to discuss Tuesday’s election and the Democratic Party’s future. This is one of the five conversations from a Nov. 8 live show in New York City. Follow @realtrumpcast on Twitter for a heads up when the full show is available for download.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.