The Opposition to the Tax Plan

Nov. 3 2017 3:50 PM

Cut, Cut, Cut or Not So Much?

How will the GOP pay for its tax plan? And who is Trump’s pick for Fed chair?

Jamelle Bouie talks to Slate’s Jordan Weissmann about the GOP tax plan rollout and the nomination of Jerome Powell to be the new Fed chair.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.