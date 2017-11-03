The Opposition to the Tax Plan

Cut, Cut, Cut or Not So Much?
How will the GOP pay for its tax plan? And who is Trump’s pick for Fed chair?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Advertisement
Jamelle Bouie talks to Slate’s Jordan Weissmann about the GOP tax plan rollout and the nomination of Jerome Powell to be the new Fed chair.
Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Your Slate Plus podcast link
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.