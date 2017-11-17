 Talking bunk with Kevin Young.

The Best Way to Concoct a Hoax

Nov. 17 2017 12:08 PM

A History of Bunk

It’s important to understand the underlying nature of conspiracy theories and hoaxes, because our president loves them.

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Jacob Weisberg talks to Kevin Young, director of the Schomburg Center and poetry editor at the New Yorker, about his new book Bunk: The Rise of Hoaxes, Humbug, Plagiarists, Phonies, Post-Facts, and Fake News.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.