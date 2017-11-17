 Roy Moore, impeachment, and the Russia scandal, in Trumpcast live from San Francisco.

Who Is the Dumbest Person in the Russia Scandal?

Who Is the Dumbest Person in the Russia Scandal?

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Nov. 17 2017 12:06 PM

Trumpcast Live From San Francisco

Should the Democrats talk more about impeachment?

160316_podcast_trumpillo

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download Play in another tab

Advertisement

Jacob Weisberg, Virginia Heffernan, Jamelle Bouie, and John Di Domenico are live from the Nourse Theater in San Francisco. The three hosts discuss Roy Moore, the Democrats and the question of impeachment, and the Russia investigation. Our special guest, Al Letson, joins for the last two topics. Plus, an audience Q-and-A and a lightning-round answer to the question we’ve all been wondering: Who’s the dumbest of all the characters in the Russia scandal?

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.

Jacob Weisberg is chairman and editor-in-chief of The Slate Group and author of The Bush Tragedy. Follow him on Twitter.