Who Is the Dumbest Person in the Russia Scandal?

Trumpcast Live From San Francisco
Should the Democrats talk more about impeachment?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg, Virginia Heffernan, Jamelle Bouie, and John Di Domenico are live from the Nourse Theater in San Francisco. The three hosts discuss Roy Moore, the Democrats and the question of impeachment, and the Russia investigation. Our special guest, Al Letson, joins for the last two topics. Plus, an audience Q-and-A and a lightning-round answer to the question we’ve all been wondering: Who’s the dumbest of all the characters in the Russia scandal?
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.