The Giant Pool: a Money Laundering Explainer

The Giant Pool of Money Laundering
Money laundering is a trillion-dollar industry. It’s routinized, it’s brazen, and it may implicate the Trump Organization. How does it work?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg gets an explainer from the New Yorker’s Adam Davidson about money laundering. Why do people do it? What does he see in the Paul Manafort indictment? Then Davidson runs a theory of money laundering and the Trump Organization by us.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.