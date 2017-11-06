 Comparing Trump’s Russia scandal with Watergate.

The Watergate Comparisons Keep Stacking Up

Nov. 6 2017 9:35 AM

Inching Closer to the Oval Office

A break-in at the DNC, moves to obstruct justice, lies from senior officials—how does the Trump-Russia scandal compare with Watergate?

Jacob Weisberg chats with historian and author David Greenberg about how the latest revelations in the Trump-Russia scandal compare with Watergate.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.