The Watergate Comparisons Keep Stacking Up

Inching Closer to the Oval Office
A break-in at the DNC, moves to obstruct justice, lies from senior officials—how does the Trump-Russia scandal compare with Watergate?
Jacob Weisberg chats with historian and author David Greenberg about how the latest revelations in the Trump-Russia scandal compare with Watergate.
