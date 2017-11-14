The Three-Week Fox News Diet

The Fox News Survivor (and Alec Baldwin)
Why watching Fox News is like being at a party where the people are nice, but two or three of them kick you in the shins and spit in your face.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg chats with Slate’s Justin Peters, who spent three weeks watching Fox News. Then, Jacob jumps on a quick call with Alec Baldwin and Kurt Andersen to talk about their new book You Can’t Spell America Without Me, a parody of Donald Trump’s first year in office.
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate‘s Trumpcast every week. Membership costs just $35 for your first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.