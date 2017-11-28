Bill Browder’s Cyprus Problem

The Magnitsky Update, With Bill Browder
The European Union needs to adopt the Magnitsky Act. Here’s why it will never pass it.
Jacob Weisberg and Virginia Heffernan are joined by Bill Browder to chat about the latest developments surrounding the Magnitsky Act, corruption, and the people seeking to discredit his efforts worldwide.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.