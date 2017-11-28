 Bill Browder hits Vladimir Putin where it hurts.

Bill Browder’s Cyprus Problem

Nov. 28 2017 7:52 PM

The Magnitsky Update, With Bill Browder

The European Union needs to adopt the Magnitsky Act. Here’s why it will never pass it.

Jacob Weisberg and Virginia Heffernan are joined by Bill Browder to chat about the latest developments surrounding the Magnitsky Act, corruption, and the people seeking to discredit his efforts worldwide.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Politico. Follow her on Twitter.

Jacob Weisberg is chairman and editor-in-chief of The Slate Group and author of The Bush Tragedy. Follow him on Twitter.